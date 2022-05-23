Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd Acquires Shares of 6,750,000 iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,955,000. iQIYI makes up 4.2% of Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IQ. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 657,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 20,053 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 238.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 32,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on iQIYI in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.20 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iQIYI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.36.

Shares of IQ stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.95. The stock had a trading volume of 677,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,831,865. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average is $4.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.90. iQIYI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $16.13.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 77.71% and a negative net margin of 20.28%. On average, analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

