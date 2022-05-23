BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $15.49 Million Stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 663,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 1.02% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $15,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 9,947 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 574,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,424,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 296,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after buying an additional 153,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 242.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 63,837 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 41,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 11,809 shares during the last quarter.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Craig Hallum cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

FLWS stock opened at $9.62 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.05. The firm has a market cap of $621.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $38.66.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.05). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $469.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Profile (Get Rating)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.