BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,439 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $17,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $627.00 to $596.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $670.90.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Catherine P. Lego bought 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX opened at $479.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $495.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $581.85. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $442.53 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

