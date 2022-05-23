BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 600 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Baidu were worth $17,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 100.7% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,008,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $308,771,000 after buying an additional 1,007,584 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth $89,274,000. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at $55,114,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Baidu by 22.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,917,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $294,847,000 after purchasing an additional 354,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Baidu by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,499,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $464,957,000 after buying an additional 337,535 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Baidu stock opened at $125.95 on Monday. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.62 and a fifty-two week high of $209.17. The company has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.
About Baidu (Get Rating)
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.
