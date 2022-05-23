BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 600 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Baidu were worth $17,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 100.7% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,008,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $308,771,000 after buying an additional 1,007,584 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth $89,274,000. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at $55,114,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Baidu by 22.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,917,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $294,847,000 after purchasing an additional 354,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Baidu by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,499,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $464,957,000 after buying an additional 337,535 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baidu stock opened at $125.95 on Monday. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.62 and a fifty-two week high of $209.17. The company has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Baidu in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $272.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baidu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Baidu in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.28.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

