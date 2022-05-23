Brokerages Anticipate Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC) Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Great Elm Capital’s earnings. Great Elm Capital reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Elm Capital will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.54 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Great Elm Capital.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Great Elm Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Elm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

NASDAQ:GECC traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $12.52. The stock had a trading volume of 11,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,627. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Great Elm Capital has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $23.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.36 and its 200 day moving average is $17.17. The company has a market cap of $57.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Great Elm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $769,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Great Elm Capital by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 141,970 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $367,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Great Elm Capital by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 18,903 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Great Elm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

