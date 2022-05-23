Brokerages Anticipate NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $487.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) to report sales of $487.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NOW’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $487.40 million to $487.90 million. NOW reported sales of $400.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOW will report full-year sales of $1.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NOW.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. NOW had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NOW in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in NOW by 1.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in NOW by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in NOW by 8.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NOW by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 103,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NOW by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

DNOW traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.70. 10,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,962. NOW has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $12.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.71.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

