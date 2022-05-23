Brokerages Anticipate STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.23. STAAR Surgical posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for STAAR Surgical.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $63.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.53 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

STAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Benchmark raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

Shares of STAA stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,858. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.63. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $163.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 102.83 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $2,012,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,645 shares in the company, valued at $4,808,751.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James E. Francese sold 922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $68,799.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,211 shares of company stock worth $2,099,498. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STAA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 70.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,528,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $710,615,000 after purchasing an additional 76,235 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 30.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,723,000 after purchasing an additional 17,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 11.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STAAR Surgical (Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STAAR Surgical (STAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.