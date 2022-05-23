Brokerages Anticipate Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $585.58 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) will post $585.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $604.00 million and the lowest is $572.60 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation posted sales of $506.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full year sales of $2.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $555.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.09 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WAL shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.67.

In other news, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $591,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey purchased 2,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.57 per share, with a total value of $147,140.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,181.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,150 shares of company stock valued at $394,784 in the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,361,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,286,000 after purchasing an additional 347,525 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,202,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,724,000 after buying an additional 880,430 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,663,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,065,000 after buying an additional 345,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,857,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,629,000 after buying an additional 127,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

WAL traded up $2.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.69. 645,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,068. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.10. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $71.68 and a 1 year high of $124.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

