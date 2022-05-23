Brokerages Expect American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $152.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) to report $152.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for American Public Education’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $151.80 million and the highest is $152.70 million. American Public Education reported sales of $78.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 95%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full year sales of $618.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $612.62 million to $625.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $644.33 million, with estimates ranging from $633.38 million to $650.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Public Education.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. American Public Education had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

APEI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research lowered their price target on American Public Education from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on American Public Education from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Public Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in American Public Education in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Public Education in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:APEI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.48. The company had a trading volume of 93,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,311. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.08. American Public Education has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.18 million, a PE ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

