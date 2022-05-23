Brokerages Expect CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect that CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CarLotz’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). CarLotz reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CarLotz will report full year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.75). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CarLotz.

Get CarLotz alerts:

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $63.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.39 million. CarLotz had a negative return on equity of 41.40% and a negative net margin of 18.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of CarLotz from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CarLotz by 32.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,316,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 325,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of CarLotz by 59.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 15,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOTZ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,672. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company has a market cap of $61.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.42. CarLotz has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $7.78.

About CarLotz (Get Rating)

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, vehicle rental companies, banks, finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, corporations managing their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarLotz (LOTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarLotz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarLotz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.