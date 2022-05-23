Brokerages Expect Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Posted by on May 23rd, 2022

Brokerages predict that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPIGet Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.75) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.88) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to ($3.05). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($1.55). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on CMPI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

In other Checkmate Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 399,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $4,167,197.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,273,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,109,359.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 95,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $1,001,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,155,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,529,468.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,015,021 shares of company stock valued at $10,544,455 over the last three months. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMPI. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $4,253,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 28,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $241,000. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $230.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of -4.84. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.33.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naïve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

