Brokerages Expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) will post $1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Copart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. Copart reported earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Copart will report full-year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 32.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPRT. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Copart to $151.00 in a report on Friday. Stephens raised their price objective on Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.60.

Shares of Copart stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.49. 1,416,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.13. Copart has a 1-year low of $105.41 and a 1-year high of $161.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.11.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,881,905,000 after purchasing an additional 270,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,934,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,179,000 after acquiring an additional 485,924 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,516,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,884 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Copart by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,860,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,477,000 after purchasing an additional 246,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Copart by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,591,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,995,000 after purchasing an additional 667,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

