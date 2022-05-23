Brokerages Expect Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Will Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) will post $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.15. Heartland Financial USA posted earnings of $1.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full-year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.12. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $169.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Heartland Financial USA’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HTLF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,363,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,793,000 after buying an additional 395,116 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter valued at $19,241,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at $11,314,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,028,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,834,000 after purchasing an additional 187,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 359,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after purchasing an additional 140,622 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF traded up $1.06 on Monday, reaching $42.31. 107,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,930. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.19 and a 200-day moving average of $49.09. Heartland Financial USA has a twelve month low of $40.34 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

