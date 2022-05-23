Brokerages Expect Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Plantronics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.56. Plantronics posted earnings of $1.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Plantronics.

Get Plantronics alerts:

Several research firms have commented on POLY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plantronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Plantronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Plantronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Plantronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

In related news, Director Guido Jouret sold 800 shares of Plantronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $31,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,226 shares in the company, valued at $835,243.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Plantronics in the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Plantronics in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Plantronics in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Plantronics in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Plantronics during the 4th quarter valued at $478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POLY stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.71. 18,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,233. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.77. Plantronics has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $43.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17.

Plantronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plantronics (POLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.