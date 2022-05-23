Brokerages Expect Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Qurate Retail’s earnings. Qurate Retail reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qurate Retail will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Qurate Retail.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Qurate Retail’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

QRTEA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.50 to $6.30 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of QRTEA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,939,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,567,341. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average is $6.37. Qurate Retail has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $14.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QRTEA. Kiltearn Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter valued at $37,653,000. FPR Partners LLC boosted its stake in Qurate Retail by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 19,693,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,000 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Qurate Retail by 760.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,037,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,887 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter valued at $11,240,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 266.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,075,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,638,000 after buying an additional 2,236,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail (Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qurate Retail (QRTEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.