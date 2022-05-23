Brokerages Set AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) PT at $32.20

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sidoti upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AudioCodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUDC traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.01. 172,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.23. AudioCodes has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $37.35.

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $66.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.46 million. AudioCodes had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 18.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AudioCodes will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in AudioCodes by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 32.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,547 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 43.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 10,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,629 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in AudioCodes by 215.5% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 62,954 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 43,002 shares during the period. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

