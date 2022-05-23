Brokerages Set Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Target Price at $158.13

Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.13.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENTG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entegris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $1,616,100.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $120,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,257 shares of company stock worth $6,606,256 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,038,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,973,931,000 after purchasing an additional 374,707 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 16,147.7% during the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,407,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337,429 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,090,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,061,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,666 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at $583,864,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,934,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $385,237,000 after purchasing an additional 64,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

ENTG opened at $106.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.37 and a 200-day moving average of $129.34. Entegris has a 52 week low of $99.82 and a 52 week high of $158.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $649.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

