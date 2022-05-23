Brokerages Set Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Price Target at $75.67

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on GGG. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Graco from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

In other Graco news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $885,063.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,264,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $994,543,000 after acquiring an additional 156,441 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Graco by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,002,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,510,000 after purchasing an additional 331,804 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 1.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,577,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,889,000 after purchasing an additional 78,608 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Graco by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,000,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,080,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Graco by 2.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,800,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,261,000 after purchasing an additional 57,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GGG traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.77. 1,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75. Graco has a twelve month low of $58.41 and a twelve month high of $81.09.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $494.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.33 million. Graco had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Graco will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.74%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

