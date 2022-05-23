Brokerages Set Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Price Target at $75.67

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

GGG stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.77. 1,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,199. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco has a 52 week low of $58.41 and a 52 week high of $81.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The firm had revenue of $494.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Graco will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.74%.

In related news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $885,063.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Graco by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Graco by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Graco during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Graco by 804.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

