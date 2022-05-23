Brokerages Set LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target at $112.44

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.75.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LYB. Piper Sandler cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LYB opened at $107.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $84.17 and a 12-month high of $118.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.