Brokerages Set Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Price Target at $31.25

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PPC shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

NASDAQ:PPC traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.35. 23,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,942. Pilgrim’s Pride has a one year low of $20.23 and a one year high of $30.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.53. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 1.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 171,000 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $4,854,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 371,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,548,503.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 814,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,975,000 after acquiring an additional 102,872 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 121,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 13,926 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter worth about $1,454,000. 17.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

