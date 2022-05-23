Brokerages Set Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Price Target at $15.71

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.71.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRHC. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ TRHC opened at $2.30 on Friday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $53.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40. The company has a market cap of $59.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.94.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare ( NASDAQ:TRHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 27.28% and a negative return on equity of 84.40%. The firm had revenue of $85.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, Director Dennis Helling acquired 5,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $30,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon Tunstall bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $97,110. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.

