Brokerages Set TELUS Co. (TSE:T) PT at C$34.09

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$34.09.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of TELUS to a “hold” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas French sold 7,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total transaction of C$231,957.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,783 shares in the company, valued at C$3,036,686.19.

Shares of T traded up C$0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$31.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,644,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,034,192. The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49. TELUS has a one year low of C$26.64 and a one year high of C$34.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$31.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.339 per share. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.51%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

