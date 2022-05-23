Brokerages Set VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Price Target at $22.33

Shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

Several research firms have issued reports on VTEX. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on VTEX from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded VTEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on VTEX from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VTEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

NYSE VTEX traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $4.08. 59,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,739. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.02 million and a P/E ratio of -10.92. VTEX has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $33.36.

VTEX ( NYSE:VTEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $37.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.32 million. VTEX had a negative return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 49.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that VTEX will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in VTEX in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of VTEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in VTEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in VTEX by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 91,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in VTEX by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

