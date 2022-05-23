Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.50.

BRKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bruker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get Bruker alerts:

BRKR traded up $0.44 on Monday, reaching $60.66. 740,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,995. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.19. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $55.80 and a fifty-two week high of $92.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $595.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.50 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bruker will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.75%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 340.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,055,000 after acquiring an additional 153,140 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bruker by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Bruker by 6.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker (Get Rating)

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.