BSCPAD Market Cap Hits $30.11 Million (BSCPAD)

BSCPAD (BSCPAD) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Over the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded 31.1% higher against the US dollar. BSCPAD has a total market cap of $30.11 million and $2.86 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSCPAD coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 270.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,461.50 or 0.83971989 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.38 or 0.00516212 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00034294 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,374.43 or 1.45463887 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000261 BTC.

BSCPAD Coin Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

BSCPAD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCPAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BSCPAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

