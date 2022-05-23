Bulldog Investors LLP Acquires Shares of 50,000 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER)

Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in 26 Capital Acquisition by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 275,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 26 Capital Acquisition by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 380,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its holdings in 26 Capital Acquisition by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 31,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 9,840 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Get 26 Capital Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ ADER traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.84. 1,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,172. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.86. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.92.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 26 Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 26 Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.