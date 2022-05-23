Bulldog Investors LLP Takes $204,000 Position in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX)

Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the third quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Gores Holdings VIII alerts:

Shares of GIIX traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $9.87. 1,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,282. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.98. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $10.40.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the industrials, technology, telecommunications, media and entertainment, business services, healthcare, and consumer products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VIII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VIII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.