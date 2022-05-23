BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.05-$3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.19 billion-$2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on BWXT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of BWX Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.17.

BWXT stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.61. 263,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,696. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $64.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.07.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The company had revenue of $531.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 27.94%.

In related news, CAO Richard W. Loving sold 900 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jason S. Kerr sold 2,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $109,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,093 shares of company stock worth $1,299,788. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

