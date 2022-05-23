CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Price Target Raised to €3.75 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €2.95 ($3.07) to €3.75 ($3.91) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut CaixaBank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CaixaBank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CaixaBank from €3.40 ($3.54) to €4.20 ($4.38) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CaixaBank from €2.90 ($3.02) to €3.30 ($3.44) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded CaixaBank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.66.

CAIXY stock opened at $1.05 on Thursday. CaixaBank has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0379 per share. This represents a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. This is a positive change from CaixaBank’s previous dividend of $0.01.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

