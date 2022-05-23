Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

ELY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Callaway Golf currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.45.

Shares of NYSE:ELY opened at $20.16 on Thursday. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average is $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Callaway Golf ( NYSE:ELY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 9,992 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $207,933.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 651,821 shares in the company, valued at $13,564,395.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 25.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,309 shares in the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 7.3% in the first quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 735,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,233,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 33.7% in the first quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 316,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 79,750 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 3.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,396,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,705,000 after purchasing an additional 41,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Callaway Golf (Get Rating)

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

