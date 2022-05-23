Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,248,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,814. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.40. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $51.94.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Campbell Soup by 54.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 101.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

