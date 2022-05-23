Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 373,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,030 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.05% of Canadian National Railway worth $45,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 21.9% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 36,699,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,246,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592,022 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,235,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $968,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,889 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 136.4% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,709,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $661,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,832 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,767,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,443,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway stock traded up $1.49 on Monday, hitting $113.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,272. The firm has a market cap of $78.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.59. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.586 dividend. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 42.10%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CNI shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.86.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

