Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target Lowered to $81.00 at Citigroup

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $84.00 to $81.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CP. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.94.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $68.83 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $64.37 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.28. The company has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CP. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 828.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,238,000 after purchasing an additional 99,278 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 12.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 41.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,076,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,079,000 after purchasing an additional 316,905 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at about $499,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

