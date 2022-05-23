Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is ($0.25). Canadian Solar posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 113.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $5.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Solar.
Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSIQ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Canadian Solar by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Canadian Solar by 409.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,093 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 30,617 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Canadian Solar by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,604 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Canadian Solar by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 270,309 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,061 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021 shares during the last quarter. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CSIQ stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,708. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Canadian Solar has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.61.
Canadian Solar Company Profile (Get Rating)
Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canadian Solar (CSIQ)
- Stock Market Downgrades Are Dragging The S&P 500 Lower
- Palo Alto Networks Bottoms But A Rebound May Not Be Coming
- Time to Ring the Register on Funko Stock
- Under Armor Stock is Getting Undervalued
- The Institutions Go Long Saia, Inc In Q2
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Solar (CSIQ)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.