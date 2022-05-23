Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Trading Down 5.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) traded down 5.3% on Monday after Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on the stock from C$11.00 to C$8.00. The company traded as low as $5.14 and last traded at $5.23. 189,789 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,253,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

CGC has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$9.60 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGC. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 643.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 94,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 81,853 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Canopy Growth by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,939,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,873,000 after purchasing an additional 26,664 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 18.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 703,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,745,000 after purchasing an additional 110,451 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Canopy Growth by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 27,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 15,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 11.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 17,584 shares in the last quarter. 16.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.20.

About Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

