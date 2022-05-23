Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Cuts Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT decreased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,810,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 116,295 shares during the quarter. Columbia Banking System makes up 2.2% of Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned approximately 3.58% of Columbia Banking System worth $91,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,627,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,824,000 after purchasing an additional 270,428 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 157,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 10,730 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 97,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 43,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 656.1% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 15,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 13,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COLB. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

In other Columbia Banking System news, CFO Aaron James Deer bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,956. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.21. 979,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,926. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.61 and a twelve month high of $43.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 31.91%. The company had revenue of $170.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

