Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Has $127.51 Million Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT reduced its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,396,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 209,647 shares during the quarter. Medical Properties Trust makes up 3.0% of Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $127,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,822,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,158,000 after acquiring an additional 379,862 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,172,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,068 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,163,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,255,000 after acquiring an additional 269,485 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,261,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,965,000 after purchasing an additional 178,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,076,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $13,117,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $121,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 906,000 shares of company stock worth $19,235,910 in the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MPW traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.15. 4,075,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,185,785. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average is $21.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.38 and a 12-month high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $409.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.31 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 70.61%. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

