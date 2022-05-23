Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Has $54.33 Million Position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lowered its holdings in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,259,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54,756 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in Kaman were worth $54,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Kaman by 318.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 85,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 64,700 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Kaman by 149.5% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 9,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kaman by 483.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Kaman by 463.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Kaman in the third quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kaman alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KAMN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Kaman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Kaman from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of KAMN stock traded up $2.37 on Monday, hitting $35.29. 248,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,647. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.34 million, a P/E ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.25 and a 200 day moving average of $41.00. Kaman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.31 and a fifty-two week high of $57.36.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $158.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.00 million. Kaman had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kaman Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Kaman’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Kaman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.