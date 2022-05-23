Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Has $72.75 Million Stake in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lowered its position in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,644,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 595,559 shares during the quarter. BGC Partners accounts for approximately 1.7% of Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned 4.24% of BGC Partners worth $72,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BGCP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 186.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,754,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,559,000 after buying an additional 2,441,500 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 7,661,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,396,000 after buying an additional 2,425,216 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 174.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,993,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,100 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 5,705,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,370 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,086,000. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BGCP shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of BGCP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.18. 1,181,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,325,476. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.30. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $6.51.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 49.15%. The firm had revenue of $506.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

