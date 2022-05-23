Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Invests $16.96 Million in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 787,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,955,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in WideOpenWest by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in WideOpenWest by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in WideOpenWest during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,421,066 shares in the company, valued at $28,421,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 217,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,343,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,385 shares of company stock worth $1,252,768 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WOW traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.75. The stock had a trading volume of 480,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,940. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.59 and a 52 week high of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.77.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 83.12%. The firm had revenue of $174.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WOW shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on WideOpenWest from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

