Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Reduces Position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT cut its holdings in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,360,093 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,539 shares during the quarter. First Merchants makes up approximately 2.3% of Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned 4.38% of First Merchants worth $98,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 983,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,178,000 after purchasing an additional 94,298 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 800,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,533,000 after purchasing an additional 13,191 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 703,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,455,000 after buying an additional 8,104 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 6.0% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 626,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,223,000 after buying an additional 35,200 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 525,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,994,000 after buying an additional 61,050 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Merchants alerts:

In related news, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $399,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 138,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,337,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $55,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 149,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,914,026.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 36 shares of company stock valued at $1,503. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Merchants in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of FRME stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.55. The company had a trading volume of 244,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,820. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.07. First Merchants Co. has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $47.36.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $128.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.07 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 36.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is 30.45%.

First Merchants Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.