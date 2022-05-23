CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.26-$0.29 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $480.00 million-$510.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $452.62 million.

CARG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on CarGurus from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on CarGurus from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CarGurus from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.75.

CARG stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,510,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,561. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $50.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.82 and its 200-day moving average is $35.91.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $430.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.66 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 151.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 11,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $525,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $139,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,146 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,441. Company insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in CarGurus by 275.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 14,526 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth about $610,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in CarGurus by 31.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in CarGurus in the first quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in CarGurus in the first quarter worth about $332,000.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

