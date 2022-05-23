Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 58,993 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,941,484 shares.The stock last traded at $11.86 and had previously closed at $12.23.

Separately, UBS Group increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from GBX 1,422 ($17.53) to GBX 1,537 ($18.95) in a report on Monday, April 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.03.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 56.97% and a negative net margin of 268.65%.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Sir John Parker sold 7,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $125,524.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,117.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUK. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 353.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 65.1% during the first quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd now owns 103,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 40,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 191.4% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 13,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

