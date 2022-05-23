Casper (CSPR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.59 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Casper has a market capitalization of $195.38 million and approximately $3.59 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can currently be bought for about $0.0404 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Casper has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Casper alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 219.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12,083.60 or 0.40087668 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003318 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.73 or 0.00496724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00034794 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008626 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,885,069,504 coins and its circulating supply is 4,836,302,261 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.