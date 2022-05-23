Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 523 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 41,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.8% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $641,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.89. 27,177,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,695,135. The company has a market cap of $395.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.76. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $94.77.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.19.

About Exxon Mobil (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.