Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,100 ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB)

Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. ProShares Short High Yield accounts for about 0.6% of Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Separately, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield in the 4th quarter worth about $291,000.

SJB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.14. 869,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,854. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day moving average is $18.06. ProShares Short High Yield has a 52 week low of $17.37 and a 52 week high of $19.36.

