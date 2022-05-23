Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,100 ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB)

Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. ProShares Short High Yield accounts for about 0.6% of Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.
Separately, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield in the 4th quarter worth about $291,000.
SJB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.14. 869,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,854. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day moving average is $18.06. ProShares Short High Yield has a 52 week low of $17.37 and a 52 week high of $19.36.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProShares Short High Yield (SJB)
- Stock Market Downgrades Are Dragging The S&P 500 Lower
- Palo Alto Networks Bottoms But A Rebound May Not Be Coming
- Time to Ring the Register on Funko Stock
- Under Armor Stock is Getting Undervalued
- The Institutions Go Long Saia, Inc In Q2
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short High Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short High Yield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.