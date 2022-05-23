Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. Takes $281,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,973 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.0% of Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 15,362.6% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,970,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,220 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 41.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,281,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,401,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,759 shares during the period. Crake Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1,733.1% in the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $258,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,972 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,809,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,212 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS stock traded up $3.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.83. 13,570,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,997,955. The company has a market cap of $192.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.99, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $99.47 and a 52-week high of $187.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DIS shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.96.

Walt Disney Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.