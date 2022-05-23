Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. Takes $907,000 Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4,801.8% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,806,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626,627 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 390.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,395,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,287 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,715,000 after purchasing an additional 881,453 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,885,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,906,000 after acquiring an additional 753,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,029,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,147,000 after acquiring an additional 652,535 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of DGRO traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.62. 2,051,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,614,139. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.72 and a 12 month high of $56.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.16.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.