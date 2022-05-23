Catterton Management Company L.L.C. Has $428.73 Million Holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Catterton Management Company L.L.C. cut its stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,120,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,625,310 shares during the period. Leslie’s makes up about 100.0% of Catterton Management Company L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Catterton Management Company L.L.C. owned 0.10% of Leslie’s worth $428,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 234.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 325.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.69. 33,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813,175. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.90 and its 200-day moving average is $20.89. Leslie’s, Inc. has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $31.55.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $228.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.32 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LESL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leslie’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.73.

In other news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $82,086.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,554 shares in the company, valued at $201,963.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

